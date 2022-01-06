New Covid cases soar to 5,775

A visitor to the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road gets her nose swapped for a Covid-19 test while carrying a child on her back on Jan 5, 2022. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand logged 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The rise from the 3,899 in Wednesday's bulletin prompted the government to raise the Covid alert level to 4.

According to data released on Thursday, there were 5,483 cases in the general population and 77 among prison inmates.

On Wednesday, 2,673 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,245,250 Covid-19 cases, with 2,185,502 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 21,780 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

-- More to follow --