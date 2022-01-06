CCSA to determine control zones Friday

Medical staff monitor rooms accommodating Covid-19 patients at Lerdsin Hospital, Bangkok, on Jan 6, 2022. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss Covid-19 control zones and additional measures for businesses and activities, National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom said on Thursday.

Gen Supoj, in his capacity as head of CCSA operations, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will chair the CCSA meeting on Friday.

The meeting will discuss guidelines for people entering and leaving the kingdom and Covid-19 response measures, such as preparations for home isolation and community isolation programmes and main hospitals in different areas. This will ensure that a proactive approach is taken to quickly limit the spread of the virus.

Gen. Supoj said the Prime Minister had warned that businesses failing to comply with the measures would face a temporary closure. Officials must strictly enforce Covid-control measures, he added.

There were 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

The rise from 3,899 daily infections in Wednesday's bulletin prompted the government to raise the Covid alert level from 3 to 4.