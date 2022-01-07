Section
7,526 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths
7,526 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 08:35

writer: Online Reporters

Staff from shops and businesses on Khao San Road wait for Covid-19 tests on Thursday. Several friends who visited the tourist hot spot to celebrate the New Year were later found to be infected with the virus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Staff from shops and businesses on Khao San Road wait for Covid-19 tests on Thursday. Several friends who visited the tourist hot spot to celebrate the New Year were later found to be infected with the virus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand logged 7,526 new Covid-19 cases and 19 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 2,895 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,252,776 Covid-19 cases, with 2,188,397 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,799 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


