Korat reopens field hospital as Covid cases rise

The field hospital at Liptapanlop Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima was reopened on Friday following a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A field hospital closed only 12 days ago was reopened on Friday following a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases detected in the province.

Provincial governor Wichien Chantharanothai announced the reopening of the hospital in Liptapanlop Hall at the Chalerm Phrakiat sports stadium in Muang district.

He said it could accommodate150 patients.

The announcement followed a spike in new infections in the province to 119 cases, 92 local infections and 27 arriving from other areas, reported by the province on Thursday, up from 72 a day earlier.

The hospital would be admitting the first 50 patients on Friday, an official said.

The province closed the field hospital on Dec 27 after sending the last patient home.

Mr Wichien also ordered the cancellation or postponement until Jan 20 of all activities organised by provincial offices and the private sector with more than 100 attendees.

The order was in line with the announced by the Public Health Ministry on Thursday raising the national Covid alert level from 3 to 4 following a surge in Omicron-variant cases.