Bomb blast in Pattani injures rangers
published : 7 Jan 2022 at 13:25
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: Four rangers were injured by a roadside bomb explosion on Friday morning, police said.
The bomb went off about 9am as a truck carrying a patrol from Ranger Company 4304 was near a roundabout on Highway 418. The team was heading to Ingkhayut Borihan camp in Nong Chik district.
Two rangers sustained head wounds and two others suffered chest pains.
Police were investigating.
- Keywords
- pattani
- unrest
- insurgency
- south