Bomb blast in Pattani injures rangers
Thailand
General

Bomb blast in Pattani injures rangers

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 13:25

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Debris from the bomb on Highway 418 in Nong Chik, Pattani, on Friday. Four rangers were injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Debris from the bomb on Highway 418 in Nong Chik, Pattani, on Friday. Four rangers were injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Four rangers were injured by a roadside bomb explosion on Friday morning, police said.

The bomb went off about 9am as a truck carrying a patrol  from Ranger Company 4304 was near a roundabout on Highway 418. The team was heading to Ingkhayut Borihan camp in Nong Chik district.

Two rangers sustained head wounds and two others suffered chest pains.

Police were investigating.


Thailand

Bomb blast in Pattani injures rangers

PATTANI: Four rangers were injured by a roadside bomb explosion on Friday morning, police said.

13:25
