Bomb blast in Pattani injures rangers

Debris from the bomb on Highway 418 in Nong Chik, Pattani, on Friday. Four rangers were injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Four rangers were injured by a roadside bomb explosion on Friday morning, police said.

The bomb went off about 9am as a truck carrying a patrol from Ranger Company 4304 was near a roundabout on Highway 418. The team was heading to Ingkhayut Borihan camp in Nong Chik district.

Two rangers sustained head wounds and two others suffered chest pains.

Police were investigating.




