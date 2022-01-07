Section
Commerce clampdown on ATK prices
Thailand
General

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 15:48

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A woman shows her ATK test result outside the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, Bangkok. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Commerce Ministry to keep a close watch on the rising price of antigen test kits (ATKs), to prevent buyers being taken advantage of, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

Ms Traisuree said on Friday that the government had received public complaints about the  high cost of ATKs sold by some pharmacies and online shops.

The surge in Covid-19 infections had led to a high demand for the kits, with more people using them before and after visiting venues and events, including New Year celebrations.

Gen Prayut instructed the Commerce Ministry to coordinate with the Finance Ministry, police and other agencies and set up a panel to monitor ATK prices, take legal action against price-gougers and set out guidelines to prevent exploitation of consumers, she said.

ATK prices range from about 40 baht apiece to about 800 baht per box with 20 kits.

