Fire hits old market in Korat

Old wooden buildings destroyed but no casualties reported in tambon Hin Dad

A fire races through wooden structures at an old market in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Jan 7, 2022. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire gutted an old market in tambon Hin Dad on Friday evening, with damage estimated at several million baht, police said.

According to Huai Thalaeng district police, the fire was reported about 6pm. Crews from 10 fire engines took two hours to control the flames, which spread quickly through wooden structures. Rescue units were deployed to evacuate residents. No casualties were reported.

At the scene, district chief Dechrit Thitchai said the market was more than 100 years old and had many two-storey wooden buildings close to each other.

The fire caused damage to at least five buildings. Police will investigate the cause of blaze on Saturday morning.