8,263 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths
Thailand
General

8,263 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

Daily Covid cases surpass 8,000

published : 8 Jan 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

A girl attends an exhibition to celebrate Children's Day at the Seacon Square Bang Khae shopping centre on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Thailand logged 8,263 new Covid-19 cases and 14 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 7,802 cases in the general population and 110 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 2,865 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,261,039 Covid-19 cases, with 2,191,262 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,719 during the third wave and 21,813 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


