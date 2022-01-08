9,508 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

Thailand logged 9,508 new Covid-19 cases and 14 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 9,326 cases in the general population and 110 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 2,865 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,262,284 Covid-19 cases, with 2,191,262 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,719 during the third wave and 21,813 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



