Man killed by train in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A police officer takes photos as rescue workers prepare to remove the body of a man killed by a passenger train in Chawang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat late Friday night. (Photo supplied: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An unidentified man died after being hit by a Bangkok-bound train in Chawang district late on Friday night.

The incident occurred between the Kapiad and Huai Prik railway stations in tambon Kapiad, said Pol Capt Anan Boonsrong, deputy investigation chief at the Chawang police station.

Police who joined rescue workers and a hospital doctor at the scene found the dead man, aged around 35-40, lying face-down near the track. No documents were found on his body. Local residents did not know the man when asked, said police.

Supatha Ina, head of the Kapiad railway station, quoted the driver of the express passenger train No 84 on the Trang-Bangkok route as saying that the headlight of the train showed a man sitting on the track. The driver sounded his horn as the train approached but the man did not leave the track. The driver was unable to stop in such a short distance, causing the train to hit the man, said Mr Supatha.

Police initially believed the man might have been seeking to commit suicide by not leaving the track when the train horn sounded.

So far, police have not yet obtained information about the man as he had no identification.