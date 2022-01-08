23 Chiang Mai eateries closed
Authorities target venues seen as having high Covid risk ahead of renewed alcohol ban
published : 8 Jan 2022 at 19:15
writer: Panumet Tanraksa
CHIANG MAI: Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of 23 restaurants and eateries serving alcoholic drinks in Muang district after some clusters of Covid-19 infections were detected in high-risk places.
The provincial public health office on Saturday reported 283 new coronavirus cases in Chiang Mai. Most cases were linked to new and existing clusters of infections at eateries serving alcoholic beverages.
The order comes just before a renewed ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants takes effect on Sunday in 68 provinces as part of a nationwide effort to reduce Covid risk. Only eight so-called blue-zone provinces including Bangkok will be exempt.
The Chiang Mai disease control committee said four eateries would face closure for 14 days from Jan 7 to 20:
- Living Machine on Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep
- Zoe in Yellow shop on Ratvithee Road in tambon Sriphum
- Hom Bar on Talad Khamthiang Road
- Tha Chang Café on Ratthanakosin Road in tambon Chang Phuek.
Four others have been closed for 7 days from Jan 7 to 13:
- Chalui Café on the Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway in tambon Chang Phuek
- Siew Santitham in tambon Chang Phuek
- Sopha Café on Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep
- Thay shop on Nimmanhaemin Road.
Fifteen other places have been closed 3 days from Jan 7 to 9. They are:
- Too Nice Nimman shop on Suthep Road
- The Park Society Bar & Hostel shop on Kamphaeng Din Road in tambon Chang Khan
- Peng Café Nimman on Nimmanhaemin Road
- Laotong shop on Trasawong Road in tambon Faham
- The Riverside Bar & Restaurant on Ninmanhemin Road
- Seoulhigh on Chang Moi Road in tambon Sriphum
- Blacklist Café & Restaurant on Nimmanhaemin Road
- 86’s Room on Chang Moi Road
- SPV Café on Chaiyaphum Road in tambon Chang Moi
- Café Wander on Loi Khor Road in tambon Chang Moi
- Phojai Bar on Nimmanhaemin Road
- Peela in the Garden shop on Bamrung Buri Road
- The Good View Bar and Restaurant on Charoenrat Road in tambon Chang Moi
- Lism Café on Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway
- Good Bar Icon Park on Maneenopparat Road in tambon Chang Phuek.
Local officials on Saturday inspected all 23 businesses to see whether they were abiding by the closure order. Some had closed before the disease control panel issued its order while some others were just becoming aware of the directive.
While alcohol consumption in restaurants will be banned in 69 provinces, and all night entertainment venues including pubs and karaoke rooms will remain closed, the latter can seek permission to operate as restaurants if they meet certain conditions.
