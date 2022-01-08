23 Chiang Mai eateries closed

Authorities target venues seen as having high Covid risk ahead of renewed alcohol ban

Officials inspect restaurants in Muang district of Chiang Mai following an order by provincial disease control officials to temporarily close 23 high-risk venues to control the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of 23 restaurants and eateries serving alcoholic drinks in Muang district after some clusters of Covid-19 infections were detected in high-risk places.

The provincial public health office on Saturday reported 283 new coronavirus cases in Chiang Mai. Most cases were linked to new and existing clusters of infections at eateries serving alcoholic beverages.

The order comes just before a renewed ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants takes effect on Sunday in 68 provinces as part of a nationwide effort to reduce Covid risk. Only eight so-called blue-zone provinces including Bangkok will be exempt.

The Chiang Mai disease control committee said four eateries would face closure for 14 days from Jan 7 to 20:

Living Machine on Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep

Zoe in Yellow shop on Ratvithee Road in tambon Sriphum

Hom Bar on Talad Khamthiang Road

Tha Chang Café on Ratthanakosin Road in tambon Chang Phuek.

Four others have been closed for 7 days from Jan 7 to 13:

Chalui Café on the Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway in tambon Chang Phuek

Siew Santitham in tambon Chang Phuek

Sopha Café on Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep

Thay shop on Nimmanhaemin Road.

Fifteen other places have been closed 3 days from Jan 7 to 9. They are:

Too Nice Nimman shop on Suthep Road

The Park Society Bar & Hostel shop on Kamphaeng Din Road in tambon Chang Khan

Peng Café Nimman on Nimmanhaemin Road

Laotong shop on Trasawong Road in tambon Faham

The Riverside Bar & Restaurant on Ninmanhemin Road

Seoulhigh on Chang Moi Road in tambon Sriphum

Blacklist Café & Restaurant on Nimmanhaemin Road

86’s Room on Chang Moi Road

SPV Café on Chaiyaphum Road in tambon Chang Moi

Café Wander on Loi Khor Road in tambon Chang Moi

Phojai Bar on Nimmanhaemin Road

Peela in the Garden shop on Bamrung Buri Road

The Good View Bar and Restaurant on Charoenrat Road in tambon Chang Moi

Lism Café on Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway

Good Bar Icon Park on Maneenopparat Road in tambon Chang Phuek.

Local officials on Saturday inspected all 23 businesses to see whether they were abiding by the closure order. Some had closed before the disease control panel issued its order while some others were just becoming aware of the directive.

While alcohol consumption in restaurants will be banned in 69 provinces, and all night entertainment venues including pubs and karaoke rooms will remain closed, the latter can seek permission to operate as restaurants if they meet certain conditions.