Boy, 7, drowned off Samila beach on Children's Day
Thailand
General

Boy, 7, drowned off Samila beach on Children's Day

published : 9 Jan 2022 at 09:39

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Samila is crowded as parents take children to the famous beach in Muang district of Songkhla for swimming on Children's Day on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A seven-year-old boy drowned while playing with friends in the sea off the Laem Samila beach in Muang district on Saturday, the Children's Day, police said.

Witnesses told the police that at about 4pm, while a group of children were playing in the sea near the Mermaid statue, the beach's landmark, a boy was seen drifting up and down in the waves in an unusual manner.

Some of the people walking on the beach rushed down into the sea and brought the boy, who appeared unconscious, to the shore.

Rescuers were called to the scene. They performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, but to no avail. The boy was rushed to Songkhla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's parents were also at the scene when the boy was brought ashore.

The parents, who were from Songkhla's Chana district, said they brought their son - Takwa Long-alee - to the Laem Samila beach for a family outing on the Children's Day. They allowed the boy to play in the sea with friends as they strolled on the beach before the tragic incident occurred, they said.

