29 caught partying in Hat Yai

Party-goers are arrested with drugs on a table during a raid on a pub-cum-restaurant in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday. (Photo: Assawain Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Twenty-nine young men and women arrested in a raid by a team of police and administrative officials on a pub-cum-restaurant in Hat Yai district in the small hours on Sunday.

The raid on Walk In bar on Rat-uthit road in Hat Yai was launched at about 1.30am on complaints that the place had been open in violation of the ban imposed by the provincial communicable disease committee under the emergency decree to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



Found packed in a 10 x 5 metres room were 14 men and 15 women - aged 16-20 - drinking and dancing to loud music.



Packets and powder of ketamine and ecstasy drugs were found all over the floor and in the toilet, indicating they had used drugs.



Ranida Kongpan, the pub owner, was also detained.



Ms Ranida said a group of youngsters came and rented the room for a birthday party. They said there would be only five or six attendees, but the number turned out to be 29, she added.



The party-goers and the pub owner were handed over to Hat Yai police for legal proceedings. They were initially charged with violating a gathering ban issued under the emergency decree and illegal use of drugs.