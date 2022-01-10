7,926 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration recently opens a community isolation centre in Dusit district for Covid-19 infected children aged 5-12. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 13 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,926 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

There were 7,731 cases in the general population and 195 among prison inmates.

This compared with 12 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,511 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 3,612 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,277,476 Covid-19 cases, with 2,197,479 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,744 during the third wave and 21,838 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.