Police warn against online jobs requiring use of bank accounts

Thailand
General

published : 10 Jan 2022 at 13:15

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The Bangkok Job Fair attracted many people at Fortune Town shopping centre in Bangkok in March last year. Far safer than accepting jobs advertised anonymously online. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People are being tricked into taking seemingly well-paid jobs online which actually involve transferring criminals' illegal earnings through their own bank accounts, and they could be held liable, a police spokesman warned on Monday.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepo said many people had unknowingly become victims of criminals who posted job vacanies on social media.

For example, they were invited to apply online for a highly paid job in accountancy.

They could work online from home but must have a bank account. 

Once accepted for the position, money would be transferred into their bank account and  they were instructed to forward the funds to other accounts. Their income would be calculated on the amount of money transferred through their account.

As owner of the bank account, they were liable if the money was found to have been acquired illegally - via fraud, gambling, trade in drugs or other illicit activities.

They could be charged with being an accomplice under Section 83 of the Criminal Code or assisting in the commission of a crime under Section 86, and with violation of the Money-Laundering Act of 1999. Penalties ranged from 1-10 years in prison and/or fine of 20,000-200,000 baht.

Anyone seeing posts online inviting people to apply for jobs of this type could call the Royal Thai Police emergency numbers, 191 or 1599, around the clock to provide information, Pol Col Siriwat said.

