7,133 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

The Ram Intra sporting centre is turned into a community isolation facility on Monday in light of the upswing in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The facility is equipped with 120 beds. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,133 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

There were 7,088 cases in the general population and 45 among prison inmates.

This compared with 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,926 new cases reported on Monday morning.

On Monday, 3,306 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,284,609 Covid-19 cases including 61,174 cases this year, with 2,200,785 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,850 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.