Crystal meth found in parcels en route from Germany to Laos

Chaiyut Khamkhun, spokesman for the Customs Department, centre, examines the seized crystal methamphetamine found in two parcels sent from Germany to Laos and intercepted in Bangkok. (Photo: Customs Department)

Customs officials have seized 23 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth about 50 million baht sent from Germany and destined for Laos, at the Bangkok postal centre in Hua Lamphong.

The drugs were found in two international parcels which were declared as containing chocolate and coffee beans, Chaiyut Khamkhun, spokesman to the Customs Department, told reporters on Monday.

An X-ray scan at the international parcel centre showed that the two packages contained something other than the chocolate or coffee declared by the sender.

Customs officials then opened the two parcels. One contained seven bags of crystal meth hidden underneath a layer of packaged chocolate, and the other parcel contained 12 bags of crystal meth under some packaged coffee beans.

The drugs weighed more than 23 kilogrammes in total, which would be worth about 50 million baht, Mr Chaiyut said.

The two parcels were shipped from Germany to an address in Laos, and were routed through Thailand, he said.