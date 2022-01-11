Yacht gutted by fire at Sattahip marina

Black smoke rises from the burning yacht at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club at tambon Na Jomtien of Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Tuesday. (Capture from @welovepattaya58 Facebook page)

CHON BURI: A fire aboard a yacht at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in tambon Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, caused an estimated 10 million baht damage on Tuesday.

The fire began just before noon, according to the We Love Pattaya Facebook page. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the boat, which was tied to a pier.

Fire trucks and crews rushed to the scene took about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Pol Col Santi Chucherd, chief of Na Jomtien police station, said there was nobody on the yacht at the time. It was suspected the fire was started by an electrical short circuit.

Forensic officials were inspecting the damaged vessel to establish the cause.

An early assessment put the damage at 18 million baht, according to media reports.

