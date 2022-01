Govt says African swine fever detected in slaughterhouse

A livestock official inspects a pig farm in Nakhon Pathom province. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Officials have detected African swine fever (ASF) in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The detection marks the country's first official confirmation of the disease.