People line up to get Covid shots at Bang Sue
published : 11 Jan 2022 at 17:32
writer: Online Reporters
Many people visit the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok to get their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters on Tuesday.
The centre is now open to those arriving for their vaccination appointment. Walk-in service is currently not offered.
Sarawit "Mor Kong" Suboon, a television personality and army doctor working at the centre, posted a message on his Facebook page on Tuesday, saying the number of vaccine recipients had far outnumbered that of medical workers.
(Photos: Bangkok Post)