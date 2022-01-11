People line up to get Covid shots at Bang Sue

Many people visit the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok to get their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters on Tuesday.

The centre is now open to those arriving for their vaccination appointment. Walk-in service is currently not offered.

Sarawit "Mor Kong" Suboon, a television personality and army doctor working at the centre, posted a message on his Facebook page on Tuesday, saying the number of vaccine recipients had far outnumbered that of medical workers.

(Photos: Bangkok Post)