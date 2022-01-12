Section
7,681 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,681 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

published : 12 Jan 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

People arrive at state-owned PTT's Vibhavadi-Din Daeng petrol station to buy antigen test kits at a discount on Tuesday. Each person can buy up to 100 kits at 48 baht a box until Jan 17 or till stocks run out. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
There were 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,681 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

There were 7,669 cases in the general population and 12 among prison inmates.

This compared with 12 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,133 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 3,350 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,292,290 Covid-19 cases including 68,855 cases this year, with 2,204,135 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,872 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

