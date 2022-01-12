Four killed in head-on collision

Rescuers search the wreckage of the pickup and lorry which collided head-on on Tuesday night on a rural road in Yang Talat district, Kalasin province. All four people in the vehicles were killed. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

KALASIN: Four people were killed when a pickup and a six-wheel lorry collided head-on in Yang Talat district of this northeastern province on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Natee Kunthawong, duty officer at Nakung, said the accident occurred shortly before 8pm on a rural road to Lam Pao dam between Khok Yai-Kham Maet villages in tambon Bua Ban.



Both vehicles were wrecked by the violent crash.



All four people in the vehicles were killed. They were Sarawut Phubanbai, 23, the lorry driver, Rathaphum Sethraksa, 40, the pickup driver, and two passengers in the pickup - Somjit Panya, 63 and Khamba Chaikhamming, 60.



Relatives of those killed in the pickup said Rathaphum was taking two workers to a construction site when the collision occurred.



Police were investigating.