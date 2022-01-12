Pattaya karaoke bar raided, dozens of arrests

Section
Thailand
General

published : 12 Jan 2022 at 11:03

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police find many customers drinking alcohol and dancing to the music at Jacky karaoke bar in Pattaya, Chon Buri, late on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: About 50 customers were arrested when police raided a Pattaya karaoke bar breaching Covid-19 restrictions late on Tuesday night.

Police said about 50 men and women were either dancing together to music or drinking alcohol at Jacky karaoke shop on soi Chalerm Phrakiart in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 11.30pm.

Police ordered bar staff to turn off the music and turn on the lights, Pol Maj Kongphol Dechakhamphu, chief of crime suppression at Pattaya City police station, said. All present were also ordered to wear face masks.

The person in charge, Pratya Ngamsa-nga, 48, was also detained for legal action.

Eateries in Pattaya are allowed to serve alcohol until 9pm.

Customers were drinking alcohol at Jacky karaoke shop, in breach of the law, when Pattaya police entered the premises late on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

