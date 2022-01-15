7,793 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

Local residents and tourists shop at a walking street in Muang district of Phuket on Friday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Thailand registered 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,793 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,158 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The number of new cases dropped by 365 from 8,158 announced on Friday, but the death toll increased by three from 15.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said in the afternoon briefing that the 18 new fatalities were between the ages of 44 and 92 years, with an average age of 73. They included 16 Thais, one Briton and one American.

Bangkok reported two new deaths, while the adjacent province of Samut Prakan saw a single Covid-related fatality.

The Northeast reported two more deaths – one each in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The North logged three new fatalities – two in Chiang Mai and one in Mae Hong Son.

The South saw five new deaths – two each in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket and one in Surat Thani.

Other central plain provinces recorded five more deaths – three in Chon Buri and one each in Prachin Buri and Suphan Buri.

The 7,793 new cases comprised 7,523 local infections and 270 imported cases. Of the local Covid-19 infections, 7,459 were confirmed at hospitals, 42 via mass testing and 22 at prisons.

Bangkok saw the most new cases at 777 (down 11 from 766 on the previous day), followed by Samut Prakan 681 (-54), Chon Bujri 525 (-300), Phuket 420 (-21), Nonthaburi 419 (+51), Ubon Ratchathani 269 (unchanged), Pathum Thani 239 (+48), Nakhon Si Thammarat 194 (+15), Chiang Mai 179 (-10) and Khon Kaen 177 (-122)

The 270 imported cases were from 44 countries: 36 from Russia, 28 from the US, 25 from Uzbekistan, 18 from India, 15 each from Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and Germany and the remaining cases from 37 other countries.

On Friday, 77,368 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals (down 2,573 from 74,795 from the previous day), including 527 seriously ill patients and 105 dependent on ventilators.

That 24-hour period also saw 5,202 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,316,408 Covid-19 cases, including 2,287,545 cases since the third outbreak in April last year, with 2,217,124 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 21,916 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 21,822 since April last year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 108.91 million doses administered as of Friday. 71.8% of the population have now received one dose of the vaccine and 65.9% have received two shots, while 13.5% have got a booster shot, according to the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 3.17 million in 24 hours to 324.23 million. The worldwide death toll went up 7,626 to 5.54 million.

The US had the most cases at 66.16 million, up 805,620.