Pattaya eateries warned not to violate Covid restrictions

A service venue in Pattaya places an alcohol-based hand sanitiser and a copy of the SHA Plus certification in front of its entrance. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Authorities have warned service venues and eateries serving alcoholic beverages in Pattaya to strictly adhere to the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) guidelines, to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA), said Bang Lamung district officials and concerned agencies will check on service venues and eateries in the beach town on Saturday night to ensure that they comply with standards under the SHA and SHA Plus programmes.

Those found violating their terms will be closed down, said Mr Boonanan.

Service venues operated as pubs-cum-restaurants must show that they serve food like other eateries. If they have dancing shows and live music in their premises and fail to operate as a restaurant, legal action will be taken against them, he said.

Strict measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after Bang Lamung district, which covers Pattaya, and other areas in Chon Buri province saw a rise in Covid-19 cases during the New Year holiday, he said.

As authorities have eased Covid-19 restrictions on businesses in the tourism town, operators must give full cooperation by strictly following disease-control measures and putting the public interest above their own. This would ensure the safety of tourists coming to the beach town, said Mr Boonanan.

Twelve eateries in Pattaya were found violating Covid-19 restrictions during police raids late on Wednesday night, with many customers caught drinking alcohol.