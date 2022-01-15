Fourth phase of co-pay scheme in Feb

A food stall at Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market offers co-payment. (Bangkok Post photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The fourth phase of the government's "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment subsidy scheme will be launched mid-February, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and relieve people's living costs, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

Mr Thanakorn said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed the Finance Ministry to expedite the launch of the fourth phase, which was previously planned to be either in March or April.

Registration will begin on Feb 14 and spending by registrants can be made on Feb 21, he said.

"The fourth phase of the co-payment subsidy will cover users of Pao Tang application, new registrants, state welfare cardholders and those in need of special assistance.

"It is aimed to ease people's plight while stimulating domestic consumption and economic growth," the spokesman said.

The fourth phase of the scheme was approved by the cabinet on Dec 21 last year, as the third phase expired on Dec 31.

The co-payment scheme sees the government subsidising 50% of food, drink and general goods purchases for participants, with the total subsidy limited to 150 baht per person per day.

The spending would be drawn from the 500-billion-baht loan decree.