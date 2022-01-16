Section
Thailand
General

33 Myanmar job seekers caught on western border

published : 16 Jan 2022 at 09:38

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Soldiers arrest 33 illegal entrants from Myanmar in Sai Yok and Sangkhla Buri districts of Kanchanaburi on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Soldiers arrest 33 illegal entrants from Myanmar in Sai Yok and Sangkhla Buri districts of Kanchanaburi on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-three Myanmar nationals were caught for illegal entry in Sai Yok and Sangkhla Buri districts on the western border by patrols from the Surasee Task Force on Saturday.

The first group of 19 men and 12 women - 31 in total - were found at about 2.30pm hiding in the bush near Nong Pla Duk village in tambon Si Mongkol of Sai Yok district.

Later at 3pm, two women were spotted by another patrol at Song Karia, the Moo 8 village in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.

They were from Bago and Dawei townships in Myanmar, having paid 15,000-20,000 baht each to brokers who promised jobs for them in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok.

There were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at Sai Yok and Sangkhla Buri police stations.

