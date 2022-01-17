Section
Harmful dust levels in Greater Bangkok
Thailand
General

Harmful dust levels in Greater Bangkok

published : 17 Jan 2022 at 11:02

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Pollution Control Department has warned of harmful levels of fine-particulate dust in Greater Bangkok on Monday and Tuesday and again later this weekend, because of stagnant air over the capital

The department reported on Monday morning that over the past 24 hours the level of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) in Greater Bangkok ranged from 28-62 microgrammes per cubic metre of air. The local safe threshold is 50mcg, higher  than most other countries.

Unsafe levels were measured in Klong Kum sub-district of Bung Kum district, Klong Sam Wa district, Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thong Lang district, Don Muang district, Sukhaphiban 5 in Sai Mai district, Bang Kapi intersection in Bang Kapi district, Lat Krabang Road in Lat Krabang district, Sihaburanukit Road in Min Buri district, Klong Thawi Watthana Road in Thawi Watthana district and Ma Charoen Road in Nong Khaem district.

The department said fine dust levels would rise on Tuesday morning, drop from Wednesday to Friday due to air movement and rise again on Saturday and next Monday due to air stagnation. 

