Fourth jab for frontline health workers starts in Phuket

People are inoculated at the vaccination centre at Saphan Hin sports centre in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Frontline health workers in the government and private sectors have started receiving their fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19, Vachira Phuket Hospital deputy director Withita Jaeng-iam said on Monday.

Dr Withita said that medical personnel started geting their fourth jab last week.



On Monday, another 4,000 were to be inoculated at the vaccination centre in the gymnasium building at Saphan Hin. The programme would then be extend to cover people over 60 years of age and those with underlying health conditions.



"From the data base, about 60,000 have registered for a fourth shot. About 10,000 can register on website www.xn--12cmj6ba0a7b3g46fud5d2a.com. Those who have already received three doses can register.



"Vaccination of children aged 5-11 will begin in February. The vaccine for them has not yet arrived," she said.



Based on a target of 547,584, as of Jan 17 a total of 481,762 people in Phuket (87.98%) had received the first dose; 467,676 (85.41%) the second; 293,400 (53.58%) the third; and 7,180 (2.45%) the fourth jab.



On Jan 16, Phuket recorded 522 new infections - 398 from inside Phuket, 102 from the Phuket sandbox scheme and 22 from Test & Go.



Dr Withita said the number of new infections per day ranged from 400-500. Field hospitals were now 40% occupied and hospitels were about 80%. There were about 2,000 patients in home isolation.



She said about 50% of hospital beds reserved for those with serious symptoms were occupied. Some were in intensive care units but not on ventilators, because more people had been vaccinated.



Dr Withita said new clusters of Covid-19 infections continued to be found. They included foreigners who arrived from abroad and people in crowded communities or attending crowded places like pubs, bars and restaurants.



In general, the Covid-19 situation in Phuket was still manageable. People were still required to observe mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing protocols and frequently undergo testing with antigen test kits.