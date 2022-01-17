Historical wooden homes burn down in Hat Yai

Residents of an old community behind the Hat Yai district office in Songkhla hurry to move their belongings from a house as a fire rages nearby on Monday morning. Six houses were burned down. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Residents of a historical community fled for their lives as a fire destroyed six of their timber homes in Hat Yai township on Monday.

The fire began about 10.30am in house No 6/1, located deep in a narrow soi lined with densely-packed old wooden houses, behind the district office in Hat Yai Municipality.



The blaze spread quickly to adjacent houses.



Fire engines and crews rushed to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control in about half an hour, but by then six houses had been consumed by the flames.



Fortunately, nobody was hurt.



Pol Capt Chob Sunthorn, a duty Hat Yai investigator, said an investigation was already underway to determine the cause of the blaze.