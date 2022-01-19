Section
7,122 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,122 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

People who are members of the Social Security Fund on Tuesday arrive at Seacon Bangkae shopping centre in Bangkok for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The country registered 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,122 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,397 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 6,950 local cases and 172 imported ones.

On Tuesday, 7,460 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,344,933 Covid-19 cases, including 121,498 cases this year, with 2,241,363 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 21,968 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 270 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

