6.6m meth pills seized after car chase

Soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps examine bundles containing packages of meth pills, 6.6 million in total, seized in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district early on Wednesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG RAI: A drug courier was arrested and 6.6 million methamphetamine pills seized after a car chase in Mae Sai district of this northern border province in the small hours on Wednesday, 3rd Army Corps commander Lt Gen Boonyuen Inkwang said.

Lt Gen Boonyuen, also commander of the North Region Drug Suppression Operation Centre, said that about 2.30am an Isuzu MU-X SUV drove through a military checkpoint, defying a signal to stop for a search.



Soldiers manning the checkpoint gave chase, overtook and stopped the SUV at San Thanon Nua village in tambon Si Muang Chum in Mae Sai district.



In a subsequent search, they found 33 bags containing 6.6 million meth pills in the vehicle.



The driver, Vachirapong Promwongsa, 28, from Sing Buri province, was arrested.



Lt Gen Boonyuen attributed the large drug seizure to intelligence operations by drug suppression agencies in the North.