Thais to compete in Winter Olympics under national flag

Thai skiers at the Winter Olympics in 2018. (Photo supplied by PR in 2018)

Four Thai athletes will be able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February and fly the national flag, despite the ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said on Wednesday that the anti-doping law was being updated and Thailand would be compliant with the Wada requirements.

The Thai team could compete at the Feb 4-20 Olympics under the national flag -- Mark Chanloung and Karen Chanloung in cross-country skiing, and Nicola Zanon and Mida “Fah” Jaiman in the alpine events.

Thailand was declared non-compliant by Wada after failing to fully implement its 2021 anti-doping code, and barred from hosting international events for one year.

Thai atheltes can compete at international events but not fly the national flag, except at the Winter and Summer Olympics.

Mr Gongsak said Wada recently sent an email confirming that Thailand was amending the law as required.

The ban would be revoked by the general assembly and lifted in February, the SAT governor said. This would enable Thai athletes to compete under the national flag at international sports events.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said recently the draft amendments to Thailand's anti-doping law had been completed, to end the ban imposed by Wada.

Gen Prawit, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said that passage of the amendments was now up to the parliament.