Immigration collars 3 foreign fugitives

An Immigration Bureau officer shows a chart featuring the arrest of a Hungarian suspect at a condominium in Bangkok during a media briefing. (Photo supplied)

Three foreign fugitives, two from the Philippines and a Hungarian man, have been apprehended by the authorities in Bangkok, according to the Immigration Bureau.

David Louie Laxamana, 38, and Taruc Aurea Antonio, 32, from the Philippines were caught at a condominium on Serithai Road in Bung Kum district. They both entered the kingdom in 2019, one on Nov 12 and the other on Dec 27, Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, the bureau's deputy commissioner, said.

Authorities in Manila had informed the bureau that the pair had fled car theft charges and gone into hiding in Thailand. Interpol had also issued a red notice for their arrest.

They were both teaching English at a school in Bangkok.

Their visas were revoked and they were taken to immigration headquarters for legal proceedings.

At the same briefing, the bureau announced the arrest of Mihaly Kovesdi Lajos, 48, at a condominium in Huai Khwang district.

He had since been charged with overstaying his visa for over a decade after fleeing Hungary, where he was convicted of falsifying documents and swindling an insurance firm out of the equivalent of 42 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Pattana Nuchanarot, an immigration commander, said Lajos arrived in Thailand on March 16, 2010 and was granted a stay of up to 60 days. He never renewed the visa after it expired.

Lajos was arrested after an informant spotted him around Phetchaburi Road and police tracked him down to the condo.

The Hungarian embassy has confirmed Lajos's conviction, according to Pol Maj Gen Pattana.