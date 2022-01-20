Pavement upgrade plan beckons

City Hall plans a new phase in its pavement improvement project for five major areas of the capital, Bangkok's deputy governor Sakchai Boonma said on Wednesday.

Named the "Business Centre Area", the project's first site includes a section of Sathon Road and Sathon canal from the Nonsi area to Lumpini. Also included is a section of Silom Road from the Narathiwat intersection to where the road meets Charoen Krung Road.

"Old Town Area" comprises a section of Yaowarat Road and the area beneath Phra Pok Klao Bridge while "Thon Buri Area" covers a section of Boromratchonnanee Road running from Phra Pinklao Bridge to Soi Rung Pracha.

"New Economy Area" runs from Ratchaprasong intersection to Asok intersection. Also included is a section of Ratchadamri Road running to Rama IV Road and another section of Sukhumvit Road from Asok intersection to Phra Khanong intersection.

Called "Innovations and Medical Centre Area", the last site comprises the entire Victory Monument area and Soi Yothi, running from Phaya Thai Road to Rama VI Road.