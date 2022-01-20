8,129 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

People gather for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccination at Seacon Bangkae shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,129 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 12 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,122 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 7,915 local cases and 214 imported ones.

On Wednesday, 6,978 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,353,062 Covid-19 cases, including 129,627 cases this year, with 2,248,341 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 21,987 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 289 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.