Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat central district office partially closed due to Covid
Thailand
General

Korat central district office partially closed due to Covid

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 11:38

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The Muang district office of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
The Muang district office of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial governor ordered the partial closure of the Muang district office after an senior official working there was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Narongchanon Deepoo, acting chief of Muang district, closed the second floor of the district office for seven days, from Tuesday to next Monday.

The move came after an assistant district chief supervising the complaint centre checked disease control measures at local eateries.

He was later found to be infected with the virus.

At-risk people who were in close contact with him included officials at the complaint centre and others working in security, administration and gun registration sections of the district office.

The northeastern province logged 182 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to figures released on Thursday morning.

There were 171 local infections and 11 cases coming from other provinces.

There were 1,937 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 27 severely ill cases.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thamanat out

Executive members of Palang Pracharath agreed to oust secretary-general Thamanat and his faction on grounds of causing rifts in the party.

19 Jan 2022
World

Prince Andrew quits social media

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew has deactivated his social media accounts, users said Wednesday, as he faces a US civil case for sexual assault.

19 Jan 2022
World

5G rollout disrupts flights into US from across the world

Airlines around the world are adjusting their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc near American airports could interfere with key safety systems.

19 Jan 2022