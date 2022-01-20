Korat central district office partially closed due to Covid

The Muang district office of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial governor ordered the partial closure of the Muang district office after an senior official working there was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Narongchanon Deepoo, acting chief of Muang district, closed the second floor of the district office for seven days, from Tuesday to next Monday.

The move came after an assistant district chief supervising the complaint centre checked disease control measures at local eateries.

He was later found to be infected with the virus.

At-risk people who were in close contact with him included officials at the complaint centre and others working in security, administration and gun registration sections of the district office.

The northeastern province logged 182 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to figures released on Thursday morning.

There were 171 local infections and 11 cases coming from other provinces.

There were 1,937 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 27 severely ill cases.