8,640 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

Two musicians busk at Mo Chit station while a commuter drops money in an acrylic collection box on Thursday. Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) allows musicians to perform at Mo Chit and Phrom Phong BTS stations from the late afternoon to help them earn a living during difficult times for entertainers due to Covid-19 controls. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 13 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,640 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,129 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 8,845 local cases and 195 imported ones.

On Thursday, 8,641 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,361,702 Covid-19 cases, including 138,267 cases this year, with 2,256,982 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 302 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.