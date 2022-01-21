Hua Hin, Cha-am to be 'Wellness Sandbox'

The beach in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province. (Photo: Pongpet Mekloy)

The Tourism Authority's proposal to promote Hua Hin and Cha-am as Thailand's "Wellness Sandbox", targeting health-conscious tourists, has received backing from the government's Centre for Economic Situation Administration.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CESA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday approved in principle the TAT's proposed "Thailand Wellness Sandbox" promotion for Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.

According to the spokesman, Hua Hin and Cha-am will be promoted as destinations for medical tourism. Health-related products and services in both districts will be highlighted, along with the Thailand Riviera campaign to attract visitors to coastal destinations in the South.

On Friday, the CESA instructed the Tourism Authority to also consider expanding the "wellness" promotion to areas in other regions.