Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
8,112 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths
Thailand
General

8,112 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

published : 22 Jan 2022 at 08:40

writer: Online Reporters

Teenage girls wearing face masks and sporting Japanese fashion pose for a group photo at Japan Expo Thailand 2022 at CentralWorld shopping mall on Friday. The expo runs till Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Teenage girls wearing face masks and sporting Japanese fashion pose for a group photo at Japan Expo Thailand 2022 at CentralWorld shopping mall on Friday. The expo runs till Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 8,112 more Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 8,640 new cases and 13 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 7,935 cases in the kingdom and 177 cases imported from other countries.

On Friday, 7,582 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,369,814 Covid-19 cases, including 146,379 since the beginning of this year, with 2,264,564 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,019 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

The Covid-19 pandemic took a deadly toll on adults in the United States for two years while largely sparing children from the dire statistics.

09:16
World

Thich Nhat Hanh dies

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account.

08:59
Thailand

8,112 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

The country registered 8,112 more Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:40