8,112 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

Teenage girls wearing face masks and sporting Japanese fashion pose for a group photo at Japan Expo Thailand 2022 at CentralWorld shopping mall on Friday. The expo runs till Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 8,112 more Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 8,640 new cases and 13 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 7,935 cases in the kingdom and 177 cases imported from other countries.

On Friday, 7,582 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,369,814 Covid-19 cases, including 146,379 since the beginning of this year, with 2,264,564 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,019 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.