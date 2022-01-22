Section
Bangkok, northern provinces warned of PM2.5 surge
Bangkok, northern provinces warned of PM2.5 surge

published : 22 Jan 2022 at 13:40

writer: Online Reporters

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation has warned of harmful levels of fine-particulate dust in Greater Bangkok and the northern region next week due to a drop in wind speed.

Centre chief and director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) Atthapol Charoenchansa said that concentrations of fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5) in all areas of the country were within the local "safe" threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic meter of air on Saturday.

However, unsafe levels were expected in Greater Bangkok from Jan 25 to 26 and 17 northern provinces from Jan 25 to 28 because of stagnant air and low wind speed, said Mr Atthapol.

He urged people in these areas to refrain from burning materials in open areas, avoid outdoor activities and wear protective masks.

People can check air quality around the clock on Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com.

