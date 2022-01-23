Bangkok leads among 7,686 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

A boy receives a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. The centre is open daily from 2pm to 4pm for students aged 12-18 years old who want a third vaccine shot. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 7,686 more Covid-19 cases and 13 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning, with Bangkok leading both tallies.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,112 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

The figures released Sunday included 7,445 local transmissions, 55 inmates and 186 imported from abroad.

Of the domestic transmissions, 7,384 were confirmed at hospitals and 61 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to be a hotbed of new cases, with 1,150 infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The capital has now topped the list of new cases for a week and has compiled the most new transmissions — 16,611 — since the beginning of this year, when the Omicron variant started to spread in the country.

Samut Sakhon had the second-most new infections during the 24-hour period with 688 cases, followed by 412 in Phuket, 394 in Chon Buri, 325 in Nonthaburi, 275 in Khon Kaen, 253 in Pathum Thani, 155 in Ubon Ratchathani, 141 in Lop Buri and 125 in Chiang Mai.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

The 13 new fatalities were between the ages of 32 and 90, and included one Belgian national.

Bangkok logged the most new deaths — two — followed by one each in 12 provinces: Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Kalasin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Ang Thong.

On Saturday 83,459 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 564 seriously ill patients and 122 dependent on ventilators.

During that 24-hour period, 7,445 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,377,500 Covid-19 cases, including 154,065 cases this year, with 2,272,009 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,032 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.