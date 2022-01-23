Section
20 tonnes of smuggled pork from Laos seized
Thailand
General

20 tonnes of smuggled pork from Laos seized

published : 23 Jan 2022 at 09:48

writer: Online Reporters

MUKDAHAN: About 20 tonnes of pork was seized from an 18-wheel lorry which crossed the second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge over the Mekong river to this northeastern border province from Savannakhet province of Laos on Saturday night, according to a media report.

The lorry was stopped at 7.30pm for a search at the animal quarantine centre on the Thai side of the bridge.

Chalongrath Chansongkaew, chief of the animal quarantine centre, said about 20 tonnes of port, worth about 4 million baht, was found in the container loaded on the lorry.

Srisuwan, the driver of the lorry which belonged to a transport firm, said he drove the vehicle with a container from Bangkok to Mukdahan on Friday and crossed the Mekong river bridge to Savannakhet where the container was unloaded.

While in Savannakhet, the truck was loaded with a new container. On Saturday night, he brought the truck back to the Thai side of the river where the vehicle was searched and the pork was found in the container. Mr Srisuwan said he did not know the new container was loaded with smuggled pork.

The truck and the driver were handed over to Muang police station in Mukdahan for legal proceedings on smuggling charges.

