4th phase of co-pay subsidy scheme approved

A sign says this plant shop at Chatuchak weekend market, Bangkok, is participating in the government's co-payment subsidy scheme. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The fourth phase of the Finance Ministry's "Khon La Khreung" co-payment subsidy was approved by the cabinet on Monday, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Mr Thanakorn said the government has set aside 34.8 billion baht to support the scheme, under which the government pays 50% of the cost of food and general goods purchased by participants. The total subsidy is limited to 150 baht per person per day, or 1,200 baht per person. In the previous phases, the limit was 1,500 baht per person.

The fourth phase will run from Feb 1 to April 30. The government initially planned to launch it in March or April, but it was expedited to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and ease people's living costs.

Funding would be from the 500-billion-baht loan decree, he said.

There are about 28 million people participating in the co-payment scheme.

The cabinet has also set aside 8.07 billion baht to fund measures to strengthen the purchasing power of 13.5 million low-income earners who hold state welfare cards, and 1.35 billion baht to 2.25 million vulnerable people who require special assistance, the government spokesman said.

They are entitled to receive cash handouts of 200 baht each month for three months, from February to April.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the cabinet meeting, held by videoconference, from the PM's Operations Centre at Government House on Monday.