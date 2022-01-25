Section
6,718 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

Rangsit University students attend their graduation ceremony on Sunday. The university had allowed fully vaccinated students to take their final exams if they could show a negative result from a rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before entering the Pathum Thani campus. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,718 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,139 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 6,566 local cases and 152 imported ones.

On Monday, 7,659 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,391,357 Covid-19 cases, including 167,922 cases this year, with 2,287,768 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,057 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 359 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

