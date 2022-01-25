Rama VI train bridge closed for repairs, affecting South-bound services

Repairs are underway to reinforce the steel structure of the Rama VI railway bridge. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The Rama VI steel railway bridge over the Chao Phraya river was closed for repairs from Monday, forcing all South-bound trains to start from Bang Bamru railway station in Bang Phlat district instead of Hua Lamphong, the State Railway of Thailand announced.

The work was expected to be finished on Wednesday, with train services to return to normal from noon that day,

According to the announcement, about 10.30am on Monday a problem occurred when the steel structure of the bridge moved sideways about 10 centimetres while structural reinforcement work was being carried out by ITD-ARC Joint Ventre, which has been contracted by the SRT to strengthen the bridge to take more weight.



This shift made the bridge impassable.



On Jan 24, four trains to the South started from Bang Bamru station on Sirindhorn road in Bang Phlat district, instead of Hua Lamphong. The were: Rapid train No 171 (Bangkok - Sungai Kolok), special express train No 31 (Bangkok - Hat Yai), express train No 83 (Bangkok - Trang) and special express train No 39 (Bangkok - Surat Thani).



Also on Jan 24, three trains were suspended: Express train No 85 (Bangkok - Nakhon Si Thammarat), local train No 355 (Bangkok - Nong Pla Duk) and special freight train No 985 (Bangkok - Sungai Kolok).



On Tuesday, all trains to the South were to start from Bang Bamru station. An arrangement has been made to take South-bound passengers from Sam Sen and Hua Lamphong stations to Bang Bamru station by bus. For passengers who are to start their trip from Bang Sue station, they can travel on the Red Line electric train from Bang Sue to Bang Bamru station free of charge.



On Jan 25, the following trains have been suspended: Local train No 355 (Bangkok - Nong Pla Duk), local train No 356 (Nong Pla Duk - Bangkok), express train No 86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat - Bangkok) and special freight train No 986 (Sungai Kolok - Bangkok).



All train services were expected to return to normal from midday on Wednesday, the statement said.