More illegal job seekers caught on western border
Thailand
General

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 11:30

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Myanmar job seekers who were arrested for illegal entry in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Thirty-seven job seekers from Myanmar were caught for illegal entry by government patrols in Muang and Sai Yok districts of this western border province on Monday, police reported.

They arrived in four groups. The first was spotted at Huay Nam Khao village in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district and the three others at Moo 1, Moo 1 and Moo 3 villages in tambon Bong Ti in Sai Yok district.

Two Thai guides were also arrested.

They told officials they were from Phayathonezu, Moulmein, Yangon, Bago and Dawei townships and were heading for promised jobs in Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chon Buri and Bangkok.

Some of them had paid 10,000-27,000 baht each to job brokers while others would make the payment on reaching their workplaces.

They were handed over to Muang and Sai Yok police for legal proceedings for violating the Immigration Act of 1979, pending deportation.

The Thai guides were charged with providing assistance to foreigners who have illegally entered the country.

