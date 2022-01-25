Section
200kg of marijuana seized on Mekong River bank
Thailand
General

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 11:48

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Senior officials announce the seizure of 200 kilogrammes of marijuana and the arrest of a Lao man who was guarding it on the Mekong River bank in Nakhon Phanom's That Phanom district, during a media briefing on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: A Lao man was arrested beside the Mekong River in That Phanom district and 200 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana seized late on Monday night.

A navy patrol caught the man while he was guarding  200 slabs of compressed marijuana, each weighing one kilogramme, on the river bank at Don Nang Hong village in That Phanom district.

A search also found five methamphetamine pills in his possession, which he said was for personal use.  A motorcycle was also seized. 

Nakhon Phanom governor Chathip Juranaseree, senior navy officers and border patrol police announced the arrest of the suspect, whose name was not released, and seizure of the marijuana at a media briefing on Tuesday.

R/Adm Somat Juthanom, commander of the Mekong Riverine Unit, said the smuggling of marijuana was rampant in the Northeast, particularly through Nakhon Phanom where frequent seizures were made.

He stressed that although cannabis had been removed from the narcotics list, the smuggling of this drug was still illegal as it did not pass customs procedures. Anti-incursion patrols have recently been increased to combat the smuggling.

About 2 tonnes of marijuana have already been intercepted this year, R/Adm Sombat said.

