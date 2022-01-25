Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Another large marijuana bust in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand
General

Another large marijuana bust in Nakhon Phanom

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 16:55

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Border patrol police examine compressed marijuana seized from two men in a parked car in Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom, late on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Border patrol police examine compressed marijuana seized from two men in a parked car in Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom, late on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Two drug couriers were arrested and 220 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana seized from their car in Tha Uthen district late on Monday night.

It was the second large seizure of marijuana in this northeastern province announced on Tuesday. A Lao man was caught with 200 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in That Phanom district.

In Tha Uthen district, border patrol police arrested Saiyan Saengthong, 33, and Witthaya Sitthimart, 35, both from Amnat Charoen province after 220 slabs of compressed marijuana, each weighing one kilogramme, were found in their Honda CRV, which had Kanchanaburi licence plates and was parked in tambon Woen Phrabat, reporters were told.

The duo had travelled to the northeastern border area to pick up the drugs, which had been smuggled from Laos.

During questioning, they allegedly confessed that they were being paid 100,000 baht to transport the  marijuana to Saraburi province, where someone else would collect it. They had received 30,000 baht in advance, the balance to be paid on delivery in Saraburi. 

Police said both suspects had been previously convicted of drug charges and served prison sentences. 

Border patrol police display 220 kilogrammes of marijuana and a Honda car seized from two drug couriers, seated, in Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom late on Monday, during a media briefing on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Another large marijuana bust in Nakhon Phanom

NAKHON PHANOM: Two drug couriers were arrested and 220 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana seized from their car in Tha Uthen district late on Monday night.

16:55
World

First rule of ‘Fight Club’: in China, the police always win

David Fincher’s 1999 “Fight Club” is at the centre of a social media firestorm in China after a new version of it replaced the original ending with a terse message saying all criminals were apprehended and the authorities triumphed.

16:54
Business

VW and Bosch join forces to rev up automated driving

FRANKFURT: Car giant Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market by next year, the German companies said on Tuesday.

16:45