Cop in fatal crash awaits probe

Fresh road markings are seen on Phaya Thai Road where a doctor walking on a pedestrian crossing was fatally struck by a motorcycle ridden by an off-duty officer on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Police hope to quickly conclude a probe to determine the speed of a motorcycle ridden by an off-duty police lance corporal when it collided with a woman doctor on a pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on Friday, resulting in her death.

Pol Col Bovornpop Sunthornlekha, superintendent of Phaya Thai police, said the Ducati ridden by Pol L/C Norawich Buadok, attached to the force's Protection and Crowd Control Division, was taken to the Traffic Police Division for inspection on Saturday as the investigation into the accident continues.

"Experts will analyse the speed of the motorcycle that Pol L/C Norawich rode by reviewing the footage on CCTV. We need to wait for the results before we can confirm whether Pol L/C Norawich's claim that he was driving at a speed of 80 kilometres an hour is correct," he said.

Pol Col Bovornpop said the former owner of the motorcycle, known as Mr Patipan, said he legally sold the motorcycle to Pol L/C Norawich. As of Tuesday evening, police were preparing to summon two other witnesses, referred to them by Mr Patipan, for questioning.

Pol L/C Norawich faces seven charges including reckless driving causing death and failing to give way to pedestrians at a zebra crossing. Police will submit the case to prosecutors by Feb 11 to proceed with criminal charges.

The officer entered the monkhood on Monday to make merit for the victim, Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist with the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University. However, he is due to leave today in the wake of a backlash from the public.

Sittha Moonhong, a spokesman of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB), said Pol L/C Norawich should not have entered the monkhood as he is a suspect in a criminal case.

Meanwhile, a draft amendment to the Land Traffic Act, proposed by the Royal Thai Police, has been approved by a joint committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate to quadruple the maximum fine for offences such as driving through red lights and speeding to 4,000 baht.